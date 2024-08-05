Dr. Paige Andersson Appointed as Senior Assistant Vice Provost for Experiential Learning at IU Bloomington

Paige Andersson

Dr. Paige Andersson has been named as the new Senior Assistant Vice Provost for Experiential Learning within the Division of Undergraduate Education at Indiana University Bloomington.

Dr. Andersson brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to her new role. Previously, she served as the Executive Director for Student Success in the Office of Undergraduate and Teacher Education in the School of Education at Indiana University Bloomington. In this capacity, she led a diverse team dedicated to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and holistic student experience. Her leadership spanned the offices of Advising, Career Connections, Clinical Experiences, and the INSPIRE Living Learning Center, working collaboratively with other offices to enhance recruitment, accreditation, and international initiatives.

In her role as Executive Director for Student Success since May 2023, Dr. Andersson has demonstrated her expertise in implementation plans, conflict management, and various other skills that have contributed to her success. Prior to this, she served as the Assistant Director for the Global Gateway for Teachers at IU Bloomington, where she developed and managed hybrid and online curriculum and programming, preparing education majors to student teach overseas in over 20 countries, the Navajo Nation, and Chicago Public Schools. Her tenure included evaluating programs to improve learning outcomes, leading efforts to find efficiencies through innovative instructional and project management technology, and initiating the office implementation of Salesforce.

Dr. Andersson also brings valuable experience from her time at DePauw University, where she was an Assistant Professor of Hispanic Studies from 2019 to 2022. There, she delivered multi-media presentations, guest lectures, and published articles on race, environment, and migration in the Americas. She redesigned Spanish-language curricula to focus on inclusive cultural content, resulting in six original courses.

Her extensive background includes serving as a Spanish Instructor and Ph.D. Candidate at the University of Michigan from September 2012 to May 2019, where she conducted archival and field research, published articles, and delivered presentations. As a Program Outreach Specialist from January 2017 to December 2018, she organized K-16 teacher-training workshops and coordinated travel and grant funds for students and faculty as part of a Puerto Rico/U-M partnership.

In partnership with the School of Education’s leadership, Dr. Andersson has been instrumental in building and maintaining campus and community partnerships, all aimed at cultivating future-focused P-12 education. She is renowned for her strategic vision and design-based approaches, driving the advancement of critical curriculums and student success programming. Her innovative methods often incorporate instructional technology and media, such as streaming services and podcasts, to create cutting-edge educational experiences.

Dr. Andersson’s academic expertise extends to Latin American culture and politics, with over a decade of experience in teaching, designing, conducting, analyzing, and presenting research in higher education. Her notable projects have explored themes of race and land in Mexico, tracing the colonial roots of modern Mexican green development projects. Additionally, she has published significant work on care work and representations of family and children in contemporary cultural productions.

Fluent in English and Spanish, with proficiency in Portuguese, Dr. Andersson possesses strong bilingual communication skills, making her an asset in our diverse academic community.

“We are excited to have Dr. Andersson join the UE Division,” said Vasti Torres, Interim Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education. “Her varied experiences and work with experiential learning as a faculty member at DePauw University will provide insight for the implementation of the Experiential Learning from the Strategic Plan.”