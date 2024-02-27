Skip to main content
Graduate AI Expo comes to Gayle Karch Cook Center

On Saturday, March 2nd, from 2 to 5 PM, the Graduate AI Expo will take over the Gayle Karch Cook Center in Maxwell Hall. Sponsored by the Indiana University Arts and Humanities AI+Digital Futures Team, in partnership with the College of Arts and Sciences, this event is open to the IU community.
Students Feb 27, 2024
AI-generated image.
AI-generated image.
Arts and Humanities Students
