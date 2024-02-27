Graduate AI Expo comes to Gayle Karch Cook Center

On Saturday, March 2nd, from 2 to 5 PM, the Graduate AI Expo will take over the Gayle Karch Cook Center in Maxwell Hall. Sponsored by the Indiana University Arts and Humanities AI+Digital Futures Team, in partnership with the College of Arts and Sciences, this event is open to the IU community.

Graduate students from disciplines across the arts and sciences will use the lens of their particular fields to frame their projects and investigate potential applications for and critical reflections on artificial intelligence.

Students’ projects include a digital reconstruction of historical sites that employs virtual AI agents to mimic human interaction in these ancient spaces, and a study which scrutinizes the pronunciation errors in Meta’s Massively Multilingual Speech AI and the connections between these flaws and biblical audio data sources.

From the perspectives of philosophy and ethics, one student analyzes privacy concerns prevalent among different age groups interacting with social robots with aims to design systems that respect privacy across generations. Another explores the difference between intelligence and wisdom and the potential of a “wisdom explosion” in AI technology.

The Expo will feature sessions on the use of machine learning in combination with live electronic music in audio resynthesis, analyzing their ability to predict and generate both pure and prepared instrumental sounds for real-time performance. Additionally, an exploration of the integration of AI into architectural rendering will culminate in a collage that illustrates the iterative narrative shaped through the interplay of human creativity and AI interpretation.

Student demonstrations, posters, and screen-based projects will be available to view from 2 to 5 PM.

For questions about the event, contact Arthur Liou, director of the Arts and Humanities AI+Digital Futures Team.