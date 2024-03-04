Rising to the challenge: College alumna finds stellar success with challah company and media consultancy

In reflecting on her time at the College and IU and how this has impacted her career, Meckler points to the ways in which her telecommunications degree helped her understand how people interact with different kinds of media. (On July 1, 2014, IUB founded The Media School within the College, which is where telecommunications is now one of many curricular offerings that help prepare graduates for careers in business and industry.)

“I know for certain that it molded me to think critically about marketing and media,” Meckler says. “I was in the honors telecommunications program at IU and had the opportunity to write a thesis under the guidance of Professor Julia Fox; she always encouraged me to dig deeper and connect ideas. I also have a minor in gender studies, and Professor Jen Maher opened up my world and helped me gain a deeper understanding about people’s relationships and dynamics within mainstream society.”

Meckler’s own brand consultancy in New York has worked with clients such as Netflix, LinkedIn, and the Tribeca Film Festival, and she’s currently working with another agency, Becca, in crafting marketing for a variety of restaurant and hospitality clients. As she continues her career, the advice she has for students and young entrepreneurs is guidance rooted in equal parts realism and unabashed encouragement.

“There’s never a good time to start, and you just have to be fearless when launching a company,” she says. “I can’t tell you how many cold emails I’ve sent, how many no’s I’ve received, and how many failures I’ve had, but it never deterred me enough to ever give up.”