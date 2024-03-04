Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Rising to the challenge: College alumna finds stellar success with challah company and media consultancy

For Meckler, her college projects and side hustles have added up to some major results—and major success in her career. After graduating from IUB, she continued her Hello Dolly webseries and also founded a company called Snaplistings, which went on to be acquired in 2017. Following that, she worked in marketing for HBO and YouTube and, in 2019, founded her own social media consultancy in New York City. Even when the pandemic hit in 2020, it didn’t slow Meckler down.

Alumni Students Mar 4, 2024
College alumna Dolly Meckler (B.A. '14)
College alumna Dolly Meckler (B.A. ’14)
Explore media resources

Filed under:

Alumni Students
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Ore Koren, associate professor in the Department of Political Science
Arts and Humanities,Global,Health and Wellness,Science and Technology

IU professors discover robust link between meat production and zoonotic disease outbreaks in Asia

College of Arts + Sciences  
Amanda Jayshree
Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

IU psychology professor and her team promote authentic belonging in STEM

College of Arts + Sciences  