Course spotlight: How military leadership theory informs business and management

In Professor Marco Arnaudo’s course Military Leadership–From Battle Field to Peace Time, students of all majors have been given the opportunity to develop sophisticated theories and practices of leadership through not just readings, but interactive games, as well. Skills the students learn in the course can be applied in business, politics, management, and any other kind of situation where leadership is required.

Mar 20, 2024
Game dice
Game dice

