College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

McCormick’s Creek tornado aftermath provides chance to study ‘tree throw’ and its effect on soil

After a tornado leveled trees in a south-central Indiana state park last year, Assistant Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Brian Yanites began studying the forever-changed forests to conduct first-of-its-kind research on natural disasters’ impact on the environment.

Feb 28, 2024
Aerial photo of tree damage in McCormick's Creek State Park
