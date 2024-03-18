Skip to main content
Prof. Braman’s new book finds those perceiving political system deals them losses more likely to embrace risky government change strategies

As the United States hurdles toward a presidential election this November, the American public’s trust in government is at near-record lows, with many commentators warning of constitutional crisis, authoritarianism, or even violence. Meanwhile, polarization is rampantin U.S. politics.

In this moment, a new book, Constitutional Powers and Politics: How Citizens Think About Authority and Institutional Change, could not be more timely. Authored by Eileen Braman, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, the book examines how the public thinks about government authority, especially as they perceive how the government is delivering personal and societal gains—or, alternatively, losses.

Mar 18, 2024
Eileen Braman's book, Constitutional Powers and Politics: How Citizens Think About Authority and Institutional Change.
Featured Faculty and Staff Publication
