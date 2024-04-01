Skip to main content
Grant awarded to IU’s Candy Brown for book on married Catholic priest’s role in global charismatic Christianity

Candy Gunther Brown, a professor in the Department of Religious Studies within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University, has received a $40,000 award from the Louisville Institute Sabbatical Grant for Researchers, funded by the Lilly Endowment, to complete her latest book project. The book, The Life of Francis MacNutt: Priest, Prophet, Patriarch, is a critical biography of a charismatic Catholic priest known around the world as an evangelist for healing prayer, was excommunicated for marrying, then 13 years later was restored to Catholic communion, ushering in a new phase of global influence.

Apr 1, 2024
Professor of Religious Studies Candy Gunther Brown.
Professor of Religious Studies Candy Gunther Brown.
Grants Social and Historical Sciences Faculty and Staff Publication
