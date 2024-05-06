Skip to main content
New book series: Afrasia: Contours, Crossings, Connections

Two faculty members in the College will serve as co-editors for a newly launched scholarly book series that will examine how African and Asian peoples have encountered each other across diverse geographical and cultural contexts, in the past and present, with a focus on the frictions and solidarities of these encounters as catalyzed by contemporary trends in global migration, movement, and interrelation.

Faculty Research May 6, 2024
Stained glass
Faculty Featured International Research Publication
