IU researchers’ data, campus collaborations, build better geochemical models in pursuit of efficient, safe extraction of rare earth elements

In two years of being online, 7,000 people from 89 countries have accessed Professor Chen Zhu’s public database of thermodynamic properties of rare-earth and other critical minerals; the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Professor and his team have added nearly 200 data points about commonly mined minerals.

Faculty Research May 13, 2024
Chen Zhu
Chen Zhu
Spotlight Arts and Humanities Faculty Natural and Mathematical Sciences Research Faculty and Staff
