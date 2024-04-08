IU psychology professor and her team promote authentic belonging in STEM

A recent study by Amanda Diekman’s group in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, supported by 3M, found that structured reflection supports minoritized students’ wellbeing.

Amanda Diekman, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences

Indiana University professor Amanda Diekman and her team are moving beyond the laboratory to transform research into action through an industry partnership.

In a January publication in Scientific Reports, Diekman, a professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences within the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, found that guided written reflection improved students’ attitudes and feelings of belonging in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Now, her team works with faculty at IU and other universities to implement this style of reflection in the classroom.