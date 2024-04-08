Skip to main content
IU psychology professor and her team promote authentic belonging in STEM

In a January publication in Scientific Reports, Amanda Diekman, a professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences within the College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington, found that guided written reflection improved students’ attitudes and feelings of belonging in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Now, her team works with faculty at IU and other universities to implement this style of reflection in the classroom.

Faculty Apr 8, 2024
Amanda Jayshree
Amanda Jayshree
