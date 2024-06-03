European Studies M.A. interns for Baltic advocacy org

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack Rosswurm (M.A. ’24, European Studies) worked his way through a B.A. in International Studies at Indiana University in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, part of the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington.

As Rosswurm began looking at master’s programs, he found that IU was a unique academic home due to the depth and breadth of the programs available in three major Uralic languages.

He also cites the “excellent” area studies centers available here as a reason to stay for his European Studies master’s degree.

European Studies meets real world experience

With a special interest in the Baltics, namely Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, a remote internship opportunity with the Joint Baltic American National Committee (JBANC) was an ideal opportunity for Rosswurm. This internship was made possible by a Tracy Gardner Internship Scholarship from the Walter Center for Career Achievement, helping him fund his internship opportunity.

The JBANC has represented Baltic-American communities in the U.S. since 1961, helping coordinate the activities of the American Latvian Association, the Estonian American National Council, and the Lithuanian American Council with Congress and government agencies in Washington, D.C. Additionally, this committee has broadened their mission in order to take on security and stability issues in Baltic countries.

This internship gave Rosswurm the opportunity to assist in putting together Baltic Advocacy Days. This event gave congressional offices a chance to meet with their constituents to “…discuss matters relevant to the Baltic states,” he said. Rosswurm also worked with fellow interns on a project that involved reaching out to members of Congress and inviting them to join the Senate or House Baltic Caucuses.

“In this internship, I learned a great deal about the perspectives of the Baltic states on current geopolitical issues—namely, Russia’s full-scale invasion of and war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said. “As countries that directly border Russia, the Baltics – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – are rightfully concerned for their own security. This has led to a flurry of activity in the Baltic-American community to push the US government to increase support to the Baltic states through NATO and other means.”

Another benefit of his internship was making connections in the Central and East European advocacy community as he continues his studies and considers potential careers.

Pursuing mastery in the field

With graduation a matter of weeks away, Rosswurm has already decided to start another M.A. in Second Language Studies with the ultimate goal of obtaining his Ph.D. in the same field.

As he prepares to begin this degree, he’s figured out what his research interest will be. “I’m certain,” Rosswurm said, “that at least part of my research focus will be on the Estonian language.”

He credits his research direction, and love of the Estonian language, to Dr. Piibi-Kai Kivik, a senior lecturer in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies.

“Dr. Piibi-Kai Kivik has made learning Estonian very meaningful for me,” Rosswurm said. “She’s inspired me to keep learning the language despite its difficulty level and to delve further into language studies.”

While looking for a career – whether in academia, public sector, or private sector – is a ways away yet, Rosswurm is building a degree path that will make him an authority on Uralic languages, culture, and more, positioning him for success wherever he wants to go.

