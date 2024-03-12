Mixing it up: Biotechnology major springs into ethnobotany for National Park Service internship

“I loved that biotechnology was offered as a major,” she said, “allowing me to translate my passion for science into an applicable and life-changing field.”

Nivarthi was also intrigued by the Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Experience (ASURE), a program designed to grant freshmen and sophomores access to labs and get hands-on experience with research across a range of fields and disciplines. She joined a biotechnology lab led by Professor Ankur Dalia and learned first-hand how to work on creating a transposon mutant library of amino acid auxotrophs.

“We then used those auxotrophs as bio-reporters,” she said, “to quantify the amino acid content in various solutions and medias by performing growth assays. My group specifically determined the concentrations of methionine, arginine, asparagine, and threonine in apple and orange juice.”

As part of the Tuli Lab, led by Professor Tuli Mukhopadhyay in the Department of Biology, Nivarthi gained experience in a lab setting, assisting in Dr. Tuli’s research on the stages of alphavirus assembly and spread.

All students who assist in Dr. Tuli’s lab have the opportunity to pursue research and projects that align with their own scientific interests; Nivarthi’s favorite research project was investigating second-site revertants of a Sindbis virus as she tried to understand what parts of a genome are involved with viral growth and infection.

“Throughout my time in [Dr. Tuli’s] lab,” she said, “I learned many wet lab skills including RNA isolation, cDNA synthesis, PCR amplification, and DNA sequencing and analysis.”

This semester, she looks forward to training on how to use the transmission electron microscope as she images viruses.

“My time in the Tuli Lab has set me up to be a better scientist and learner by emphasizing the importance of asking questions about the science and to really think deeply about why different things are happening, even when experiments seem to not work as expected,” Nivarthi said.

As a recipient of the Lawrence M. Blatt Biotechnology Internship Fund, she had the opportunity to be a science communication intern for the National Park Service and Environment for the Americas, part of the Mosaics in Science program.

Stationed in Harrison, Nebraska at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, Nivarthi was given the freedom to pursue multiple projects over the course of the summer. She developed a herbarium collection, providing a snapshot of the biodiversity present throughout the national monument site, created a Nature Observations Field Journal for children visiting Agate, and added botany related interpretive materials to the various trails nearby.