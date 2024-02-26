Skip to main content
Michel Chaouli’s new book Something Speaks to Me gives readers a new way to encounter works that move them

The role of a critic today is widely thought of as a professional journalist or a scholar who analyzes and judges the value of a work of some kind, whether a book, movie, musical release, or museum exhibit, as examples. But a new book, Something Speaks to Me: Where Criticism Begins, by Michel Chaouli, professor of germanic studies in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, argues that criticism begins the moment someone encounters something that moves them enough to share their experience with it.

“I’m not speaking only about professional critics or criticism, though that’s where I come from myself,” said Professor Chaouli. “Criticism encompasses responding to anything of significance, it could be a written work, but it could also be a TV show, or a meal, or a class you’re taking. It can be as simple as what happens between you and me when we go to a movie together and feel like we need to talk about it afterwards.”

Professor Chaouli's new book, Something Speaks to Me. Professor Chaouli’s new book, Something Speaks to Me.

In the book Chaouli explains that for criticism to be authentic—what he calls “poetic criticism”—it should involve three key aspects. “The first aspect is that something has to speak to me, which means it has to matter to me in some way,” he explained.

