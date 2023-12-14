IU Professor Dylan Thurston recipient of inaugural Frontiers in Science Award for best-in-world mathematics research

Professor Thurston accepting the award in Beijing

Dylan Thurston, a Professor in the Department of Mathematics within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, is the recipient of an inaugural Frontiers of Science Award, given for best-in-world recent research contributions in mathematics, physics, and computer science. For the inaugural 2023 selections, scholarly work in both basic and applied research were chosen in 34 areas within these scientific fields.

The award, sponsored by the International Congress for Basic Science (ICBS) in Beijing, China, honors outstanding research achievements from the past five years. Professor Thurston was recognized for co-authoring the paper, “Bordered Heegaard Floer homology,” published in the journal Memoirs of the American Mathematical Society in 2018, with co-authors Robert Lipshitz of the University of Oregon and Peter S Ozsváth of Princeton University.

The inaugural International Congress of Basic Science was held in Beijing this past summer under the theme of “Advancing Science for Humanity,” bringing together leading scientists from around the world in an effort to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange. The Congress focuses on three branches of basic science: mathematics, theoretical physics, and theoretical computer and information sciences. The opening and award ceremonies of the ICBS were held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and the Congress featured hundreds of lectures, satellite meetings, and engaging exchange events. Professor of Mathematics Dylan Thurston Professor Thurston’s research focuses on low-dimensional topology, a branch of mathematics that studies the structure of geometric objects of three or four dimensions, such as knots; for instance, Heegaard Floer homology can tell you about the simplest surface in space whose boundary is a given knot.