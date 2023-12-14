Skip to main content
IU Professor Dylan Thurston recipient of inaugural Frontiers in Science Award for best-in-world mathematics research

Dylan Thurston, a Professor in the Department of Mathematics within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, is the recipient of an inaugural Frontiers of Science Award, given for best-in-world recent research contributions in mathematics, physics, and computer science. For the inaugural 2023 selections, scholarly work in both basic and applied research were chosen in 34 areas within these scientific fields.

Faculty Research Dec 14, 2023
Professor Thurston accepting the award in Beijing
The award, sponsored by the International Congress for Basic Science (ICBS) in Beijing, China, honors outstanding research achievements from the past five years. Professor Thurston was recognized for co-authoring the paper, “Bordered Heegaard Floer homology,” published in the journal Memoirs of the American Mathematical Society in 2018, with co-authors Robert Lipshitz of the University of Oregon and Peter S Ozsváth of Princeton University.

