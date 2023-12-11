Preparing for international development and global impact with an integrated B.A./M.A.

“While touring schools throughout the Midwest and Northeast, I heard about the new program that the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies offered,” explained M.A. student Timothy McGowan, ’23.

“This program was the Integrated B.A./M.A International Studies program, where students would work on their M.A. requirements while concurrently working on their B.A. in International Studies. I’ve known from the start that I wanted to get my M.A. in International Studies and this program let me work amongst other graduate students at an earlier stage in my career than most other programs.”

As an undergraduate, McGowan, originally from Aurora, Illinois, studied International Studies with a concentration in diplomacy security and governance. As he moved into his master’s studies, he changed his concentration to global development. McGowan was inspired by truly engaged and passionate faculty, including Professor Jessica Steinberg, Department of International Studies, Professor László Borhi, Department of Central Eurasian Studies, and Professor Dina Spechler, Department of Political Science, who helped him discover his passion and the careers it could lead him to.

McGowan learns how to operate a variety of fire extinguishers, part of his Hostile Environment Awareness Training

According to McGowan, “These professors were always more than happy to stay after classes and talk about the subject matter because they were truly passionate about what they taught.”

McGowan’s studies have prepared him for career paths in international development, while internships and other projects have given him real-world experience he can bring into his post-grad pursuits. He was part of the Oxford Covid-19 Government Response Tracker team, which gave him a chance to monitor various government responses to COVID-19 and expand his skills in research and analysis.