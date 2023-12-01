IU Chemistry unveils science mural with WonderLab and city

A new mural was unveiled in the alley next to WonderLab, funded in part by the new Center for Single-Entity Nanochemistry and Nanocrystal Design, over the weekend. Focused on science education and outreach, especially for children, this mural features a child looking through a microscope at a leaf. As the mural continues, viewers will see various tiers of magnification on the leaf, all the way down to its nanoparticles. The mural artist is Erin Tobey.