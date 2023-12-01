Skip to main content
IU Chemistry unveils science mural with WonderLab and city

A new mural was unveiled in the alley next to WonderLab, funded in part by the new Center for Single-Entity Nanochemistry and Nanocrystal Design, over the weekend. Focused on science education and outreach, especially for children, this mural features a child looking through a microscope at a leaf. As the mural continues, viewers will see various tiers of magnification on the leaf, all the way down to its nanoparticles. The mural artist is Erin Tobey.

Dec 1, 2023
Arts and Humanities Natural and Mathematical Sciences
