IU research collaboration uncovers earliest evidence for farm fields in Indiana more than 1,000 years ago

A research team that includes Edward Herrmann, a senior research scientist and geoarchaeologist within the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, recently discovered evidence of an agricultural system dating back more than 1,000 years at the Angel Mounds State Historic Site.

Faculty Research Nov 30, 2023
The team working at Angel Mounds

