IU research collaboration uncovers earliest evidence for farm fields in Indiana more than 1,000 years ago

“Ed called somebody, and I called somebody and sent photos from my phone and said, ‘what do you think this is?’” recounted Hawkins. “Neither of us have ever seen anything like this,” she said.

Hawkins’ contact was quick to confirm the suspicion that the findings were evidence of ridge and furrow agriculture: a method in which a trench one to three feet wide is dug in the soil and piled to the side, forming successive rows of peaks and valleys.

The site’s location along the Ohio River made the site a key political and trade hub, and thus an important cultural site for the tribes who are currently affiliated with it: the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, the Quapaw Nation, the Shawnee Tribe, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the Delaware Nation, and the Delaware Tribe of Indians.

Ridge and furrow agriculture has been used worldwide and was a common form of agriculture in Europe beginning in the Middle Ages, and for good reason. The farming technique helps protect crops from frost and pests, promotes soil irrigation, mitigates erosion, and more. But there was one problem: ridge and furrow agriculture had never been found this far south in Indiana.

The researchers found evidence of how the land was farmed, including marks from tools

Yet, the evidence grew. The team spoke to several specialists to determine if their findings were consistent with ridge and furrow agriculture. A paleoethnobotanist examined the remains of plants in the furrows and was able to identify that the types of plants grown there—beans, maize, bottle gourds—were domesticated species. At some point, someone had purposefully planted, cultivated, and tended these plants within the ridges.

August Costa (IU Ph.D. graduate of 2012), a geoarcheologist specializing in micromorphology, analyzed the sediment composition of the area. He found evidence that the soil within four furrow samples had been mechanically disturbed, perhaps by a hoe or other farming tool.

Herrmann noticed a similar pattern at the macro level. One day during the excavation, while digging in one of the furrows, Herrmann found irregular markings in the soil. “I was using a little tiny pick and brush, and [Hawkins] jokingly said ‘What are you doing? Are you trying to avoid work?’” remembered Herrmann. He carefully brushed away sediment to reveal what seemed like hoe marks left by someone tilling the soil.