Internship spotlight: Joseph Johnson

A love for music and public service have always been central to Joseph Z. Johnson’s life, and part of why he chose to pursue a Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology with an emphasis on Public Practice and a minor in African American and African Diaspora Studies. A Xenia, Ohio, native, Johnson pursued his undergraduate degree in Music Performance at Bowling Green State University before being drawn to Indiana University’s College of Arts and Sciences to pursue his M.A. and then Ph.D.

Students Nov 28, 2023
Ph.D. candidate Joseph Johnson
Ph.D. candidate Joseph Johnson

A love for music and public service have always been central to Joseph Z. Johnson’s life, and part of why he chose to pursue a Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology with an emphasis on Public Practice and a minor in African American and African Diaspora Studies. A Xenia, Ohio, native, Johnson pursued his undergraduate degree in Music Performance at Bowling Green State University before being drawn to Indiana University’s College of Arts and Sciences to pursue his M.A. and then Ph.D.

Spotlight
