Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Student spotlight: Kate Kwan Tiu

Kate Kwan Tiu (’25), a Microbiology and Molecular Life Sciences double major in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, has approached her undergraduate studies—and future graduate work—with purpose. Born in the Philippines and raised in the United Arab Emirates, Kwan Tiu’s long-term interest in microbiology was given purpose when she learned that the Philippines is dealing with severe antibiotic resistance to several diseases.

Students Nov 10, 2023
Kate Kwan Tiu ('25), Microbiology and Molecular Life Sciences double major
Kate Kwan Tiu (’25), Microbiology and Molecular Life Sciences double major

Kate Kwan Tiu (’25), a Microbiology and Molecular Life Sciences double major in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, has approached her undergraduate studies—and future graduate work—with purpose. Born in the Philippines and raised in the United Arab Emirates, Kwan Tiu’s long-term interest in microbiology was given purpose when she learned that the Philippines is dealing with severe antibiotic resistance to several diseases.

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight International Social and Historical Sciences Students
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

DiMarchi in his lab
Science and Technology

DiMarchi to be honored for breakthrough research in obesity drug discovery

College of Arts + Sciences  