The College’s Rivkah Bunes (’25) finds community, opportunities, and law school path at IU

Currently a junior, “I aim to go to law school to enter the field of civil rights litigation,” after graduating, Bunes added.

What attracted her to IU was that the College’s Political Science, Jewish Studies, and History departments are well regarded throughout the country, Bunes explained. “Particularly Jewish Studies, which is rated with Columbia University as one the top two programs in the U.S.”

Before enrolling at IU Bloomington Bunes researched the different opportunities in each program, specifically, courses offered. “I felt IU had some of the most interesting classes and was confident that I could excel throughout my four years here. I thought there was no better preparation for my career than being a student in the College of Arts and Sciences.”

As a first-year student on campus she was a part of the Civic Leaders Center Living-Learning Center, a residential space for incoming freshman of all majors with a passion for civic engagement and leadership. “I met some amazing classmates and professors through the Living-Learning Center, and it opened my eyes to how much I could do, even as a college student,” Bunes said.

Bunes holds the outstanding attorney award after a University of Illinois mock trial tournament

Meanwhile, with a passion for justice and an eye toward law school, she joined the Mock Trial at IU. “Becoming a member of that club was the best decision I could have made as an undergraduate,” Bunes said. “I have learned invaluable skills, such as public speaking, critical thinking, and formulating arguments for an audience that is unfamiliar with a case being tried. I even became the director for our annual tournament, hosting schools from 11 different states. It has made me confident that law is something that I want to pursue.”