Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

The College’s Rivkah Bunes (’25) finds community, opportunities, and law school path at IU

“The people I have met at Indiana University have fostered some of the best years of my life,” noted Rivkah Bunes (’25), a College of Arts and Sciences student with a double major in Political Science and Jewish Studies, and a minor in History.

Students Nov 13, 2023
Rivkah Bunes ('25) presents closing arguments during an IU Mock Trial tournament
Rivkah Bunes (’25) presents closing arguments during an IU Mock Trial tournament
Explore media resources

Filed under:

Students Law and Policy
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Students from the six-week Honors Summer in London Program, offered by The Media School at IU Bloomington, are placed in internships w...
Arts and Humanities,Global

Media School students broaden their horizons with internships in London

College of Arts + Sciences  
College alumna Dolly Meckler (B.A. '14)
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation

Rising to the challenge: College alumna finds stellar success with challah company and media consultancy

College of Arts + Sciences  