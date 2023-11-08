How IU Libraries Preserves its Collections

Preventative maintenance

Most of what happens in Sanders’ laboratory is remedial maintenance, that is, preserving documents once they have already been damaged. But, explained the conservator, preventative care is just as important.

“Storage is chiefly about controlling temperature, light, and humidity. Each of those three factors can create and accelerate chemical reactions that can age our collections,” said Sanders. It’s no surprise, then, that the Auxiliary Library Facility has three sprawling warehouses to hold collections in precisely the best conditions for their preservation.

The storage facilities house over 4.2 million documents in an area of 89,721 square feet. Their 13-inch concrete walls block out sunlight and Bloomington weather, maintaining a precise 50º Fahrenheit and 35% relative humidity at all times.

A few dozen feet from the storage facilities, a machine the size of a king-sized bed cuts each box to custom-fit its contents. These unassuming cardboard cutouts are a conservator’s best friend. “Boxes allow us some buffer against rapid changes in humidity and temperature,” described Sanders. “Temperature has to heat the box up first before it can heat up the contents. Moisture has to soften a box first before its contents.”

With boxes as a first line of defense and remedial methods at the ready, the Auxiliary Library Facility is well prepared to safeguard IU’s collections.

Research efforts

In addition to these well-established methods, Sanders is researching new methods to preserve and understand historical documents.

XRF Analysis: the apparatus used to identify heavy metals in pigments and inks

One such project, done in collaboration with the Department of the History & Philosophy of Science & Medicine, and Professor Bill Newman, who does the primary research on Isaac Newton’s work, uses analytical chemistry techniques to build a timeline of the polymath’s work. Many of the physicist’s works are undated, but the type of ink used may offer insight into when they were created.