IU Professor Alvin Rosenfeld named to list of top 100 people worldwide positively influencing Jewish life

For devoting his life to the study of Jewish history and culture and teaching it to the next generation, Professor of English and the Irving M. Glazer Chair of Jewish Studies, Alvin Rosenfeld, has been added to The Algemeiner’s “J100,” honoring 100 people worldwide that positively influence Jewish life. Rosenfeld founded the Borns Jewish Studies Program and is Director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism (ISCA) at Indiana University.

Faculty Nov 10, 2023
Alvin Rosenfeld, Professor of English and the Irving M. Glazer Chair of Jewish Studies
Alvin Rosenfeld, Professor of English and the Irving M. Glazer Chair of Jewish Studies

