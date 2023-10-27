Skip to main content
Internship spotlight: Mickaela Joyce, ’23

Mickaela Joyce (B.A. ’23) is a Muncie, Indiana native pursuing an undergraduate degree in Film, Television, and Digital Production in the Media School within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington. Originally drawn to IU because of the Media School, she said, “They have one of the best media programs, and I loved the dynamic at IU and the inclusivity they are working towards.”

Students Oct 27, 2023
Mickaela Joyce ('23), a major in Film, Television, and Digital Production in the Media School
This past summer Mickaela had the opportunity to intern at Volition Entertainment in Los Angeles. Her experience as a development intern was funded by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Suzy Kriscunas Internship Scholarship and gave her a peek behind the scenes of what a job in film and television could be like.

