To heal America’s ideological divide, Professor Craiutu’s new book offers 10 rules for “radical moderation”

Americans may be more polarized and divided than ever. According to a recent survey, 65 percent of Americans reported “they always or often feel exhausted when thinking about politics.” Amidst increasing political polarization, Aurelian Craiutu, a professor and Chair of the Political Science department within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, has published a new trade book, Why Not Moderation? Letters to Young Radicals. (Cambridge University Press.)

Faculty Oct 27, 2023
Aurelian Craiutu, Professor of Political Science
The Los Angeles Review of Books called it “a valuable, important, and timely contribution to the pressing debate over the future of liberal democracy in the United States,” and Professor Craiutu recently talked with the College about why people should embrace moderation.

Professor Craitu's new book, Why Not Moderation? Letters to Young Radicals

College of Arts + Sciences (College): Why this book, and why now?

Aurelian Craiutu (AC): “I believe there is no better time to reflect on what it takes to keep a democracy alive. In the aftermath of the events of January 6, 2021, and ahead of the 2024 election, there is an urgency to the question of whether we can have moderation in an age of hyperpolarization and increased ideological extremism.

I wrote the book because I’m concerned about the future of our democracy and the declining faith in the virtues and principles of liberal democracy. This is why my book starts with a dialogue, an imaginary conversation between two young radical students on the left and on the right, respectively, who do not believe in moderation.”

Arts and Humanities Faculty Law and Policy Faculty and Staff
