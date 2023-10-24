Chemistry Department group finds dazzling arrangements of gold nanoparticles

To better understand both the individual and group structure of the nanotetrahedra, Ye’s group collaborated with researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany. The investigators used a technique called FIB-SEM (Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscopy) to look into the interior of the crystal.

“Think about it as a very sharp knife that you can use to cut slices,” explained Ye. “After each slice you can take an image. From this little chunk, you can take thousands of images,” he said, highlighting a single nanotetrahedron.

Quasicrystal structure of gold nanoparticles; the area highlighted in the red box demonstrates the concave, convex, and square surface tiling patterns

This technique showed the researchers that, depending on which faces are in contact with each other, groups of nanotetrahedra assemble themselves into three types of surface tiles: squares, convex triangles and concave triangles. Thanks to attractive forces, these two conformations nestle into each other, forming neat, densely packed quasicrystals.

This quasicrystal structure was predicted more than a decade ago by computer simulations, but Ye’s work was the first to demonstrate it experimentally. Surprisingly, the researchers found one part of the structure that didn’t match up to computer models. The models had predicted an even balance between the concave and convex crystal forms, leading to an overall flat shape.