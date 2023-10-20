Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Sydney Foreman (’23) utilizes IU College scholarship to realize dream of working in food security

I grew up in a small Indiana town, and my journey after high school took me to the Art Institute of Chicago, where I studied for a year on a BFA track in video art, as I believe art is a very important tool in opening up dialogues and challenging and changing people’s perspectives. Because much of my artwork was a critique on environmental issues and our industrial food system, I decided to come back to Bloomington, IN and pursue an undergraduate degree in Geography, within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, with a focus on Food and Agriculture Systems.

Students Oct 20, 2023
Geography major Sydney Foreman ('23) conducted research on food security as part of her summer internship in Zambia
Geography major Sydney Foreman (’23) conducted research on food security as part of her summer internship in Zambia
Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight Arts and Humanities Social and Historical Sciences Students
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

AI-generated image.
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation,Science and Technology

Graduate AI Expo comes to Gayle Karch Cook Center

College of Arts + Sciences  