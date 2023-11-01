Thanks to a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute grant, Dr. Suzanne Godby Ingalsbe, associate director of the Institute for Advanced Study, and Dr. Maria Hamilton Abegunde, assistant professor in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies, can bring 25 faculty members from around the country to work on the topic of engaging trauma and controversy in research collections. This research will help collections-users address how to process what they feel when they encounter traumatic collections without causing harm to themselves.