Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

National endowment for the humanities summer institute grant

Thanks to a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute grant, Dr. Suzanne Godby Ingalsbe, associate director of the Institute for Advanced Study, and Dr. Maria Hamilton Abegunde, assistant professor in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies, can bring 25 faculty members from around the country to work on the topic of engaging trauma and controversy in research collections.

Nov 1, 2023
Explore media resources

More stories

Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

Mixing it up: Biotechnology major springs into ethnobotany for National Park Service internship

College of Arts + Sciences  