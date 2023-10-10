American Chemical Society honors Professor Raghavachari

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has honored Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Krishnan Raghavachari with the Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research. This honor is given to those who demonstrate outstanding achievement in using computers to advance chemical or biological research, and the award is given internationally to one person each year.
Known for his work on electron correlation theories, Professor Raghavachari is the principal author of a technique widely referred to as “the Gold Standard of Quantum Chemistry.” His group works on developing new electronic structure theories and he is widely recognized as a pioneer in the development of fragmentation-based methods in quantum chemistry. He has co-authored more than 430 publications in the fields of chemistry, physics, biochemistry, and material sciences and his papers have been cited over 75,000 times.
“This award is particularly meaningful to me because it is the most prestigious award in the field of Computational Chemistry and is given explicitly for the impact my work has created on the research community,” said Professor Raghavachari. “It is extremely gratifying to be appreciated by your peers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical research.”
He has also been awarded the Davisson-Germer Prize in Surface Physics, the Distinguished Alumnus award by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, the Chemical Research Society of India Medal, and IU’s Bicentennial Medal for Distinguished and Distinctive Service.