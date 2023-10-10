American Chemical Society honors Professor Raghavachari

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has honored Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Krishnan Raghavachari with the Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research. This honor is given to those who demonstrate outstanding achievement in using computers to advance chemical or biological research, and the award is given internationally to one person each year.

Known for his work on electron correlation theories, Professor Raghavachari is the principal author of a technique widely referred to as “the Gold Standard of Quantum Chemistry.” His group works on developing new electronic structure theories and he is widely recognized as a pioneer in the development of fragmentation-based methods in quantum chemistry. He has co-authored more than 430 publications in the fields of chemistry, physics, biochemistry, and material sciences and his papers have been cited over 75,000 times.