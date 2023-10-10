Skip to main content
American Chemical Society honors Professor Raghavachari

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has honored Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Krishnan Raghavachari with the Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research. This honor is given to those who demonstrate outstanding achievement in using computers to advance chemical or biological research, and the award is given internationally to one person each year.

Faculty Research Oct 10, 2023
Krishnan Raghavachari, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry
