Sustainable Food Systems Science team publishes in “Nature”

While much attention is paid to the role of corporate farming and large-scale food production, looking closely, the global food system relies heavily on smallholder and family-based farms, fisheries, pastoralism, and forest and wild food management. An article published in “Nature” by researchers at Indiana University’s College of Arts and Sciences, Ostrom Workshop, and School of Public Health, reveals how investment in rural sustainability could address issues ranging from rural poverty and social inequity to climate and biodiversity crises.

Faculty Research Oct 4, 2023
College shield
