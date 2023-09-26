Tiny particle, big impact: IU professor part of cutting-edge publication on neutrino measurement

Using a new instrument, researchers in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington are closer than ever to finding the mass of the so-called ‘ghost particle,’ which has been studied for more than 75 years.

In the wake of this discovery it was hard to tell who was buzzing more: Walter Pettus, assistant professor in the College’s Department of Physics, or the neutrinos he was studying. Professor Pettus was days away from co-publishing a paper that provided a proof-of-concept for an instrument that could measure a neutrino’s mass more precisely than ever before.

Walter Pettus, Assistant Professor of Physics

“The [neutrino] is something fundamental that we know so little about,” said Pettus during an interview, eyes trained on a graphic of elementary particles, the building blocks of our universe. “Mass is fairly basic, we should be able to measure this, but we can’t,” he said as he highlighted the empty space where the neutrino’s mass should’ve been listed.