Graduate student’s summer experience at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory culminates in mission presentation to scientists, leaders

Over the course of 11 weeks, Brandon Radzom and his colleagues at NASA’s Planetary Science Summer School learned to design objectives, methods, and a budget for a hypothetical billion-dollar New Frontiers mission to one of Saturn’s moons.

Students Sep 15, 2023
Brandon poses in the Charles Elachi Mission Control Center at the Space Flight Operations Facility (SFOF), aka, the “Center of the Universe” at JPL

Radzom, a Ph.D. candidate in the Astronomy department within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, wasn’t proposing a real billion-dollar mission to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, but the panel of NASA leaders sitting in front of him, 11 weeks of intense research behind him, and group of enthusiastic colleagues around him certainly made it feel like it.

