Nobel Laureate Hansen visits College for Festschrift Conference in honor of Joon Park

The international Advances in Econometrics (AiE) Conference and Festschrift in honor of Joon Park, to be held September 29-30, will welcome Lars Hansen, the recipient of the 2013 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and currently the David Rockefeller Distinguished Service Professor in Economics, Statistics, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. The College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Economics are among the conference’s co-sponsors.

Professor Hansen will be on campus for the conference, as well as its reception and dinner, where he will deliver a keynote speech on the theme of the conference: Past, Present, and Future of Econometrics. Information about the conference schedule and participants is available on the Economics department website.

The conference will feature economists from around the world, and will celebrate Professor Park’s contributions to the economics profession while using the theme to take stock of the major areas of economics methodology.

Professor Park is a professor of economics in the College of Arts and Sciences and Wisnewsky Professor of Human Studies.