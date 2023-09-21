Skip to main content
Midwest Center for Biodiversity at IU launched at Kent Farm

In a rapidly changing climate, the newly launched Midwest Center for Biodiversity, within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, will be the first center dedicated to studying why the Midwest is losing biodiversity. The center will recommend solutions in conservation practice and policy, and increase awareness of the urgent response needed to stop this loss.

Faculty Research Sep 21, 2023
People in front of the Midwest Center for Biodiversity
People in front of the Midwest Center for Biodiversity
