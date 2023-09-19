Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

New advanced electron microscope enables atomic-level discovery of novel energy-efficient materials

A new NEOARM Transmission Electron Microscope will enable researchers in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington and partners in the region to examine materials used in the making of plastics, metals, fuels, and even quantum matter at single-atom resolution. The microscope will support transformative research that could advance the creation of more energy-efficient recyclables, fuels, and green materials.

Faculty Research Sep 19, 2023
Steven Tait demonstrating high resolution images from the NEOARM Transmission Electron Microscope
Steven Tait demonstrating high resolution images from the NEOARM Transmission Electron Microscope
Explore media resources

Filed under:

Arts and Humanities Faculty Featured Natural and Mathematical Sciences Research Faculty and Staff
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

JP Gerdt
Arts and Humanities,Health and Wellness,Science and Technology

IU Chemistry Professor J.P. Gerdt named Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar, awarded $100,000 research grant

College of Arts + Sciences  