New advanced electron microscope enables atomic-level discovery of novel energy-efficient materials

A new NEOARM Transmission Electron Microscope will enable researchers in the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington and partners in the region to examine materials used in the making of plastics, metals, fuels, and even quantum matter at single-atom resolution. The microscope will support transformative research that could advance the creation of more energy-efficient recyclables, fuels, and green materials.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this microscope is that it will allow us to address the global energy challenge and put IU, the College and our Department at the forefront of leading-edge research and discovery,” said Steven Tait, chair of the Department of Chemistry, Herman T. Briscoe Professor of Chemistry and associate director of the Electron Microscopy Center. “By being able to visualize materials at the atomic level, we can develop a deeper understanding of their fundamental characteristics, which will accelerate discovery of new materials on our campus.”

The new microscope will be part of the IU Bloomington Electron Microscopy Center, a campus research facility that serves faculty within the College and beyond. The acquisition of the NEOARM Atomic Resolution Analytical Electron Microscope coincides with the major refurbishment of specialized lab space in Simon Hall, an interdisciplinary sciences building, and will be installed during this fall 2023 semester.

“This is a remarkable tool that will primarily be operated by IU students and scientists, that will support transformative research supported by federal funding agencies,” Tait said. “Student users will benefit by advancing their research projects and also by receiving training on a world-class tool to benefit their future careers.”

Chemistry, physics and other academic departments across the College and IU Bloomington will be able to use the NEOARM microscope, as will researchers from other IU campuses, universities in the region and external partners.