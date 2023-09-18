Psychology program in the College of Arts + Sciences ranks high in U.S. News and World Report

Brain outside of the College’s Psychological & Brain Sciences building

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The psychology program within the College of Arts and Sciences and the Kelley School of Business at IU Bloomington are among the nation’s top undergraduate programs, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings unveiled Monday. The IU School of Nursing at IUPUI once again has a program in the top 25, and IU South Bend ranked in the top five for public institutions in the social mobility category among regional universities in the Midwest.



IU Bloomington ranks 34th among public national universities, continuing its placement among the top 40 public universities in the country.



The IU Bloomington undergraduate psychology program within the College of Arts and Sciences ranked 20th among other national programs and ninth for public universities, a testament to IU’s national leadership in neuroscience.



“This ranking is a reflection both of the outstanding quality of the research and related teaching enterprise within the psychology program and at IU Bloomington, as well as how the program embodies the advantages of the multidisciplinary approach in a liberal arts and sciences education,” said Rick Van Kooten, executive dean of the College. “The Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences within the College has been a consistent leader and innovator in the fields of human behavior and neuroscience, benefiting undergraduate and graduate students alike, and yielding insights and discoveries that improve the lives of people around the globe.”

For the third straight year, the Kelley School matched its highest-ever ranking, with a tie for eighth among undergraduate business programs, fourth for public universities and No. 1 in Indiana. Eight of Kelley’s specialty programs are ranked in the top 10, and nine are in the top 15.



Other individual campus programs received high marks around IU. Education Abroad at the Bloomington campus climbed nine spots and is tied for 16th in the nation and second among public institutions for study abroad programs. IU Bloomington’s undergraduate cybersecurity program, a joint degree offered by the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, ranked 19th in the nation.



The IU School of Nursing, which includes IU’s Bloomington, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne campuses, retained its spot in the top 25 programs in the U.S., tying for 23rd. It is the only nursing school in the state included among the U.S. News top 50 nursing programs.



The IU School of Nursing enrolled the largest class in its 109-year history this academic year, 95% of whom will go on to obtain their license to practice in the state of Indiana. This important contribution directly addresses the nursing shortage crisis in the state and nation.



For regional campuses, IU South Bend ranked among the top public institutions for the social mobility category, which credits colleges and universities for higher graduation rates among lower-income students. The campus climbed three spots in this category, ranking 35th overall for regional universities in the Midwest and fourth among public institutions.



Indiana University remains committed to lowering common barriers to post-secondary education and has implemented several initiatives centered on the success of underserved students.