College of Arts and Sciences at IU Bloomington names new ODI Faculty Fellows for 2023-24 academic year

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington has named Ishan Ashutosh, an associate professor in the Department of Geography, and Asaad Alsaleh, an associate professor and chair of the Middle Eastern Languages & Cultures in the Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies, as the College’s 2023-24 Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) Faculty Fellows.

Faculty Sep 5, 2023
