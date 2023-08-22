College of Arts and Sciences hires more than 40 new tenure-track faculty

College shield

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington has hired more than 40 new tenure-track or tenured faculty, who will be starting either this fall or who joined the College last spring semester, in and across dozens of academic departments and disciplines, and who will contribute significantly to the College’s and IU Bloomington’s intellectual vitality while providing breadth and depth to the campus’ teaching mission and research enterprise.

Many of these new hires were supported by the Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative and the Provost’s strategic hiring funds for senior women and women in science. Three of these new hires were made possible in part by endowed positions created by generous donors committed to helping the College attract outstanding teachers and researchers.

“I am thrilled to welcome such an outstanding cohort of scholars and teachers to our community,” said Rick Van Kooten, executive dean of the College and a professor physics. “With the start of the new academic year we welcome celebrated academicians and the leading lights in their respective fields, while also bringing into our ranks professors in the upward arcs of their careers. Importantly, they will help us to best support our students, and contribute to an inclusive and diverse community of learning.”

Part of a leading R1 (Research 1) university, the College has more than 70 academic departments offering undergraduate and graduate degrees within and across the natural and mathematical sciences, social sciences, and arts and humanities. The Media School, the Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies (HLS), and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design are also part of the College.

In this light, the Media School hired David Tolchinsky as dean, and Novotny Lawrence as an associate professor and director of the Black Film Center & Archive. Diana Ojeda has been jointly hired by the College and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global & International Studies (HLS) as a professor geography and a professor of international studies; Nana Amoah-Ramey has been jointly hired by the College and HLS as assistant professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies and an assistant Professor in the African Studies Program; HLS also hired Andrés Léon Araya as an assistant professor of international studies, Vanessa Baker as an assistant professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and Jae Takeuchi as an associate professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures. The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design hired Garim Lee as an assistant professor of Merchandising; Silvia Acosta as the McRobbie Professor in Architecture; Hassnaa Mohammed as an assistant professor; and Ralph Spencer Steenblik as an assistant professor in Comprehensive Design.

College faculty are groundbreaking researchers and dedicated teachers and mentors to students. With an array of options, opportunities, and experiences to choose from, students are able to prepare for fulfilling work as well as a meaningful life. More than 90 percent of College of Arts and Sciences undergraduates report a successful career outcome six months after graduation.