College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

College of Arts and Sciences hires more than 40 new tenure-track faculty

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington has hired more than 40 new tenure-track or tenured faculty, who will be starting either this fall or who joined the College last spring semester, in and across dozens of academic departments and disciplines, and who will contribute significantly to the College’s and IU Bloomington’s intellectual vitality while providing breadth and depth to the campus’ teaching mission and research enterprise.

Faculty Aug 22, 2023
Many of these new hires were supported by the Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative and the Provost’s strategic hiring funds for senior women and women in science. Three of these new hires were made possible in part by endowed positions created by generous donors committed to helping the College attract outstanding teachers and researchers.

“I am thrilled to welcome such an outstanding cohort of scholars and teachers to our community,” said Rick Van Kooten, executive dean of the College and a professor physics. “With the start of the new academic year we welcome celebrated academicians and the leading lights in their respective fields, while also bringing into our ranks professors in the upward arcs of their careers. Importantly, they will help us to best support our students, and contribute to an inclusive and diverse community of learning.”

Part of a leading R1 (Research 1) university, the College has more than 70 academic departments offering undergraduate and graduate degrees within and across the natural and mathematical sciences, social sciences, and arts and humanities. The Media School, the Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies (HLS), and the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design are also part of the College.

In this light, the Media School hired David Tolchinsky as dean, and Novotny Lawrence as an associate professor and director of the Black Film Center & Archive. Diana Ojeda has been jointly hired by the College and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global & International Studies (HLS) as a professor geography and a professor of international studies; Nana Amoah-Ramey has been jointly hired by the College and HLS as assistant professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies and an assistant Professor in the African Studies Program; HLS also hired Andrés Léon Araya as an assistant professor of international studies, Vanessa Baker as an assistant professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and Jae Takeuchi as an associate professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures. The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design hired Garim Lee as an assistant professor of Merchandising; Silvia Acosta as the McRobbie Professor in Architecture; Hassnaa Mohammed as an assistant professor; and Ralph Spencer Steenblik as an assistant professor in Comprehensive Design.

College faculty are groundbreaking researchers and dedicated teachers and mentors to students. With an array of options, opportunities, and experiences to choose from, students are able to prepare for fulfilling work as well as a meaningful life. More than 90 percent of College of Arts and Sciences undergraduates report a successful career outcome six months after graduation.

Nana Amoah-Ramey, assistant professor in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies and... Nana Amoah-Ramey, assistant professor in the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies and the African Studies Program in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies Fumi Arakawa, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology and associate director for research in t... Fumi Arakawa, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology and associate director for research in the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology Aleshia Barajas, assistant professor in the Department of American Studies Aleshia Barajas, assistant professor in the Department of American Studies
Nubia Beray Armond, assistant professor in the Department of Geography Nubia Beray Armond, assistant professor in the Department of Geography Nicolas Bichay, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Nicolas Bichay, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Eric Bloch, Veronica Siedle Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry Eric Bloch, Veronica Siedle Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry
Elizabeth Brannon, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Elizabeth Brannon, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Natasha Chaku, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Natasha Chaku, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Thomas Chan, assistant professor in the Department of History Thomas Chan, assistant professor in the Department of History
Shobhana Chelliah, professor in the Department of Linguistics Shobhana Chelliah, professor in the Department of Linguistics Raymond Co, assistant professor in the Department of Physics Raymond Co, assistant professor in the Department of Physics Carlos Colmenares Gil, assistant professor in the Department of Comparative Literature Carlos Colmenares Gil, assistant professor in the Department of Comparative Literature
Kalani Craig, associate professor in the Department of History Kalani Craig, associate professor in the Department of History Noah Eber-Schmid, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Noah Eber-Schmid, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science Bridger Ehli, assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy Bridger Ehli, assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy
Bonnie Ernst, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Bonnie Ernst, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Alexandru Georgescu, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry Alexandru Georgescu, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry Jose Goicoechea, professor and Veronica Siedle Chair in Inorganic Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry Jose Goicoechea, professor and Veronica Siedle Chair in Inorganic Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry
Jianhua Gong, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Jianhua Gong, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Cynthia Graham, professor in the Department of Gender Studies and senior scientist at The Kinsey Institute Cynthia Graham, professor in the Department of Gender Studies and senior scientist at The Kinsey Institute Liz Gunderson, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Liz Gunderson, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences
Sarah Johnson, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, & Contemporary Dance Sarah Johnson, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, & Contemporary Dance Jenny McKnight, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, & Contemporary Dance Jenny McKnight, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, & Contemporary Dance Carol Mesa, assistant professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences Carol Mesa, assistant professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences
Ryan Mitchell, associate professor in the Department of Physics Ryan Mitchell, associate professor in the Department of Physics Tanaz Mohayai, assistant professor in the Department of Physics Tanaz Mohayai, assistant professor in the Department of Physics Juan Mora, assistant professor in the Department of History and the Latino Studies Program Juan Mora, assistant professor in the Department of History and the Latino Studies Program
Alexandra Moussa-Tooks, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Alexandra Moussa-Tooks, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Lachezar Nikolov, assistant professor in the Department of Biology Lachezar Nikolov, assistant professor in the Department of Biology Nazbanou Nozari, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and the Cognitive Science P... Nazbanou Nozari, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and the Cognitive Science Program
Jennifer O'Neill, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Jennifer O'Neill, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice Diana Ojeda, professor in the Department of Geography, Department of International Studies in the Hamilton L... Diana Ojeda, professor in the Department of Geography, Department of International Studies in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and Director for the Ostrom Workshop Carolina Ortega, assistant professor in the Department of History and the Latino Studies Program Carolina Ortega, assistant professor in the Department of History and the Latino Studies Program
Filippo Petricca, assistant professor in the Department of French and Italian Filippo Petricca, assistant professor in the Department of French and Italian Tim Pleskac, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and the Cognitive Science Program Tim Pleskac, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and the Cognitive Science Program Celene Reynolds, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology Celene Reynolds, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology
Caroline Spencer, assistant professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences Caroline Spencer, assistant professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences Jun Sudduth, associate professor in the Department of Political Science Jun Sudduth, associate professor in the Department of Political Science Ricardo Vázquez, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry
Shukun Wu, assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics Shukun Wu, assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics Weitian Yan, assistant professor in the Department of Art History Weitian Yan, assistant professor in the Department of Art History  
Arts and Humanities Faculty Faculty and Staff
