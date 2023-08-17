The Cold War in Berlin: Building Global Perspectives through ASPIRE Study Abroad Tour

Recognizing Berlin as the heart of the Cold War conflict and the city’s international relevance following World War II, Professor Saburova knew there was no better location for students to learn about these notorious world affairs than Germany’s capital city.

The 10 students that took this study abroad course with Professor Saburova possessed a diverse array of interests and majors, ranging from history and political science to international relations. “All that mattered,” Saburova explained, “was that each student who signed up for the trip had an interest in the Cold War history and Berlin’s historical and cultural significance.”

In addition to learning more about the history of the Cold War in Berlin, students in the course also gained exposure to other elements of life in the nation’s capital. “We stayed in the wonderful Kreuzberg neighborhood. This is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in Berlin, which grants students the opportunity to explore the fantastic restaurants, parks, architecture, and witness the city life,” said Saburova.

On a typical day in Berlin, students spent their mornings visiting museum sites and doing fieldwork related to their academic curriculum. The group traveled to historically relevant locations like Potsdam where post-war decisions were made, the Berlin Wall and Soviet World War II memorials, museums and exhibitions, the former Stasi prison and headquarters, and had a joint class in Free University of Berlin. Student Daniel Precht recounts, “I believe the most interesting site visit was the Cecilienhof in Potsdam, due to the many times this location appears in our history books. I also found that the opportunities to seek out locations independently, such as the Fernsehturm, were very valuable to me.”

In the afternoon, students were often presented with a more flexible schedule, which allowed them to explore the dynamic city of Berlin, engage in activities related to their interests, and do research for their class assignments. Most evenings concluded with a group gathering and movie nights, where students could watch films portraying Berlin’s role in the Cold War.