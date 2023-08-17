Skip to main content
The Cold War in Berlin: Building Global Perspectives through ASPIRE Study Abroad Tour

This past May, Professor Tatiana Saburova led a group of students on an 10 day study tour of Berlin, Germany, to serve as the companion course to her HIST-D 312: Histories of the Cold War and several other courses focusing on U.S.-Soviet relations. This 2023 study tour, part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ ASPIRE suite of study abroad programs, was the first trip to Berlin for IU students—all of whom completed a prior history or international relations course in the Spring semester. This one-credit study abroad course offered students the opportunity to learn more about the origins and events of the Cold War, the legacies of World War II, and immerse themselves into Berlin’s vibrant culture.

Faculty Aug 17, 2023
Dr. Tatiana Saburova, lecturer in the Department of History, Russian Studies Workshop co-director, College of Arts and Sciences
By Hope Shourd (’23)

