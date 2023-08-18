Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Internship Spotlight: Lauren “Wren” Garcia (’25)

This summer, I began working as an intern at Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly is a prominent pharmaceutical company based out of Indianapolis (IN), with focuses on cancer, immunology, pain, neurodegenerative disorders–such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s–as well as probably their most high-profile work in diabetes and obesity. This is why I am very excited for this opportunity, not only because of Lilly’s prestigious reputation, but the opportunity to be working with the company during such an exciting time.

Research Students Aug 18, 2023
Lauren Wren Garcia ('25) with technical mentors Richard T. Pickard and Henning Stockmann during her internship at Eli Lilly and Company
Lauren “Wren” Garcia (’25) with technical mentors Richard T. Pickard and Henning Stockmann during her internship at Eli Lilly and Company

This summer, I began working as an intern at Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly is a prominent pharmaceutical company based out of Indianapolis (IN), with focuses on cancer, immunology, pain, neurodegenerative disorders–such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s–as well as probably their most high-profile work in diabetes and obesity. This is why I am very excited for this opportunity, not only because of Lilly’s prestigious reputation, but the opportunity to be working with the company during such an exciting time.

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight Arts and Humanities Natural and Mathematical Sciences Research Students
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Daniel Herz
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation

From Plato to profits

College of Arts + Sciences  
Caroline Chick Jarrold
Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

Prof. Chick Jarrold elected AAAS Fellow for contributions to field of chemistry

College of Arts + Sciences  