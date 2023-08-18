Internship Spotlight: Lauren “Wren” Garcia (’25)

During my internship this summer, I am working in the BioTechnology Discovery Research (BioTDR) department, which is focused on the discovery of protein therapeutics. My project specifically is centered around regulatory proteins that are involved in cell signaling and the body’s immune response. Throughout my project, I have been able to learn new techniques such as various protein purifications. Because my research background at IU is primarily rooted in micro and molecular techniques, the switch to protein biochemistry and immunology was quite a challenge for me. However, this internship has been incredibly eye-opening as it has not only further diversified my technical skill set as a scientist, but also provided me the opportunity to work closely with preeminent professionals in the field. It has also led me to realize my interest in immunology and I hope to pursue it in my future graduate career.

Interning at such a large and reputable company was undoubtedly daunting; however, I am very happy to say that I have had nothing short of an exceptional experience at Lilly because of the overwhelming support they provide for their interns. One example of this is by placing interns with different mentors for each aspect of the internship to make sure that interns not only have access to help for whatever question that might arise, but it also provides more opportunities for networking, and the formation of positive relationships. In correlation to the strong emphasis on mentorship at Lilly, there is an additional focus on intern well-being and overall happiness throughout the program.

Lilly hosts a variety of intern activities such as happy hours, bike tours, golf outings, etc., to really encourage intern well-being as well as further provide opportunities to get to know teammates better, resulting in an amazing and well-rounded internship.

As my internship is nearing its end, I am so thankful for everything I have been able to learn, the amazing people I have been able to meet, and the opportunities I have been privileged enough to explore while working here. I also am incredibly grateful to my technical mentors, Richard T. Pickard and Henning Stockmann who I was able to work closely with this summer on my project. Their mentorship and dedication to teaching is something I appreciate greatly, and without amazing technical mentors such as these I can safely say my experience in the internship program would not nearly be as excellent as it has been.