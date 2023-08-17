McKinney Climate Fellows

The culmination of our efforts will be a climate vulnerability workshop, which will serve as a platform for various stakeholders from different sectors of the city to come together and contribute their insights. By pooling their knowledge and expertise, we aim to identify the most vulnerable aspects of the City of Gary to climate change impacts. This valuable data will then add to the development of a targeted climate adaptation plan that the city can focus on.

What does sustainability work mean to you?

When I think of sustainability, two crucial aspects come to mind: the environment and humans. It involves both the conservation and nurturing of our environment, and development of inclusive initiatives that cater for the needs of all individuals in a society, regardless of their socio-demographic characteristic. Sustainability incorporates social justice and equity, it acknowledges that certain communities may face a disproportionate burden of environmental issues and strives to address these disparities by providing equitable access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making processes.