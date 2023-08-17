Skip to main content
McKinney Climate Fellows arrived in towns across Indiana to help advance their sustainability goals and environmental resilience this summer, part of the Environmental Resilience Institute’s Resilience Cohort program. They were embedded in organizations in these towns, planning and completing projects that will achieve planet positive goals across Indiana. The McKinney Climate Fellowship connects IU students with businesses, local governments, and non-profits seeking sustainability support.

In its seventh year, the McKinney Climate Fellowship has created more than 200 student fellowships. This year, students are leading projects in community climate resilience planning, habitat restoration, and clean energy adoption.

Applications for Summer 2024 McKinney Climate Fellowships will open mid-Fall 2023.

The culmination of our efforts will be a climate vulnerability workshop, which will serve as a platform for various stakeholders from different sectors of the city to come together and contribute their insights. By pooling their knowledge and expertise, we aim to identify the most vulnerable aspects of the City of Gary to climate change impacts. This valuable data will then add to the development of a targeted climate adaptation plan that the city can focus on.

What does sustainability work mean to you?

When I think of sustainability, two crucial aspects come to mind: the environment and humans. It involves both the conservation and nurturing of our environment, and development of inclusive initiatives that cater for the needs of all individuals in a society, regardless of their socio-demographic characteristic. Sustainability incorporates social justice and equity, it acknowledges that certain communities may face a disproportionate burden of environmental issues and strives to address these disparities by providing equitable access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making processes.

I’m working very closely with City Utilities’ Stormwater Department, drafting policies and programs that would incentivize better stormwater management, with the goal of reducing overall stormwater runoff and pollution into three rivers. In addition to preparing these policies, I am also working on community outreach, with the goal of educating the public about stormwater pollution prevention and all of the sustainability initiatives we have here at City Utilities.

What does sustainability work mean to you?

To me, sustainability is a multi-faceted word. It’s not only focusing on eco-friendly practices in the now, but creating long-lasting climate friendly systems that will exist for generations to come. It’s working across organizational tiers and governmental agencies, from the federal to the local level. And it’s making sure that conversations and decisions include all groups affected, including those who have previously not had a seat at the table or a hand in decision making.

What does sustainability work mean to you?

Sustainability work, to me, means advocating for the future generations that will inhabit our planet. Working on these projects is the first step to working towards a healthy environment, no matter how small they may seem.

