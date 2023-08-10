Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Research by IU scientist Juergen Schieber provides new insights into the potential for early steps of biological evolution on Mars

That the planet Mars had habitable surface environments early in its existence has been firmly established by the scientific community. These environments provided water, energy sources, elements like carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur, as well as critical catalytic transition metals associated with life as we know it. However, whether that potential stimulated further progression towards the independent evolution of life on Mars is unknown.

Faculty Research Aug 10, 2023
Juergen Schieber, professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Juergen Schieber, professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

That the planet Mars had habitable surface environments early in its existence has been firmly established by the scientific community. These environments provided water, energy sources, elements like carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur, as well as critical catalytic transition metals associated with life as we know it. However, whether that potential stimulated further progression towards the independent evolution of life on Mars is unknown.

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight Arts and Humanities Faculty Natural and Mathematical Sciences Research Faculty and Staff
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Bernice Pescosolido is a Distinguished Professor of Sociology at IU and founding director of the Indiana Consortium for Mental Health Ser...
Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

National Academy of Medicine elects Bernice Pescosolido to governing and oversight body

College of Arts + Sciences  
Daniel Herz
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation

From Plato to profits

College of Arts + Sciences  