IU Faculty + Resources + You = Scientific breakthroughs

Dr. Martin F. Jarrold and Dr. David E. Clemmer, from the Department of Chemistry, were featured in ‘Chemical and Engineering News’ magazine for developing the technology of charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS). Their use of CDMS is vital to Dr. Jarrold’s virus research and makes this group a leader in CDMS technology. Students in the College’s Department of Chemistry have the chance to work on this cutting-edge research and CDMS techniques with experts like Dr. Jarrold and Dr. Clemmer.