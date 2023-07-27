Skip to main content
Professor Herrera-Cárdenas recipient of Outstanding Service Award by American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese

The American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP) has named Israel Herrera-Cárdenas, a Teaching Professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington (IUB), the winner of the 2023 AATSP Outstanding Service Award.

Jul 27, 2023
Israel Herrera-Cárdenas, Teaching Professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, College of Arts and Sciences
Israel Herrera-Cárdenas, Teaching Professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, College of Arts and Sciences

The AATSP promotes the study and teaching of the Spanish and Portuguese languages and their corresponding Hispanic, Brazilian and other related literatures and cultures at all levels of education.

