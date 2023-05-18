Assistant Professor Dr. Vanessa Cruz Nichols awarded Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship

“[The Ford Foundation] has individual fellowships and it’s a wonderful network of scholars that you can stay connected to from various disciplines,” said Cruz Nichols. “The Ford Foundation symbolizes this broader network of solidarity and support for people who have similar experiences navigating the academy as first generation scholars. So that’s been a constant homecoming for me, and a very welcoming space. It’s a really neat family to be part of, in their efforts to diversify the professoriate and the academy.” Catalyzing Political Action explores the “double-edged sword,” as she called it, of organizations and candidates using fear tactics to push Latinx people to take political action, and why a crisis-oriented approach is not the only way to mobilize action and is only part of the equation. In this book, Cruz Nichols will “re-assess the hypothesis that exposure to threatening political messages is a necessary and sufficient condition to encourage political activism among Latinxs.” “My case study focuses on immigration activism and how it’s super important to expose people to both the sense of urgency of a policy threat but also a policy opportunity they can look forward to,” she said. “Not just what people should be fighting against but what they should be excited to fight for in terms of expanding opportunities and improving the status quo for the issue that they care about.” This spring and summer, Cruz Nichols will use a mixed methods approach to collecting data, including survey experiments, cross-sectional survey analyses, and interviews with leaders of immigrant organizations. Her research assistants are juniors Poorabi Nanda and Lukas Adams, Khoi Hua, a first year Ph.D. student, and Daisy Trujillo, an IU ’21 alum who will be headed to UC-Berkeley to join a joint J.D./Ph.D. program.

Above: Current RAs Khoi Hua (far left), Lukas Adams (middle right), and Poorabi Nanda (far right) meeting with Dr. Cruz Nichols (middle left) at IU’s Institute for Advanced Study.

Hua, a first-year Ph.D. student in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs, assists Cruz Nichols with staying current on literature in the field of political science and coding interviews for her current book project, along with the other research assistants. “I typically refer to her as ‘the professor,’ which is sort of funny when saying it out loud. But it’s also a way for me to show my respect to her for embodying the values of an educator - empathetic, knowledgeable, resilient, and a thoughtful listener,” said Hua, of his experience researching with Cruz Nichols. “It isn’t hyperbolic to say she is one of the core reasons that motivated me through my current hurdles as a fledgling Ph.D. student.” Her research assistants have helped her with her data collection and coding before she begins her visiting scholar appointment at Purdue University in June. In addition to her book project, Cruz Nichols plans to work with the American Voices Project (AVP), funded through the Russell Sage Foundation. The AVP data involved in-depth interviews of 3,000 families across the U.S. between 2019-2021. Focusing on the large Latinx sample in 2020, this projects sets out to challenge the simplified anti-science narrative surrounding Latinx communities during the COVID-19 lockdown. This project unpacks the nuance between downplaying COVID-19 anxiety amidst the cross-pressures faced by low-income families, particularly among front-line and essential workers.

Left: RAs Rosemarie Lerma (Ph.D. student ) and Daisy Trujillo (IU ’21, Berkeley Ph.D. student in fall of ’23) with Dr. Cruz Nichols at the Midwest Political Science Association (MPSA); Top right: RA Dalia Raya presenting her CRRES research poster; Bottom right: RA Julia Bourkland presenting her thesis research poster in the Department of Political Science

