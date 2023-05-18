Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

Assistant Professor Dr. Vanessa Cruz Nichols awarded Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship

Dr. Vanessa Cruz Nichols, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, was recently awarded a 2023-2024 Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. This fellowship will allow her to work on her upcoming book Catalyzing Political Action Beyond Threats: Latinxs Rising to the Challenge with Messages of Peril and Promise. This fellowship is sponsored by the Ford Foundation and administered by the Fellowships Office of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Ford postdoctoral fellowships are highly competitive and awarded to early career assistant professors—only 24 postdoctoral fellowship were awarded this year. This upcoming year is the final year the Ford Foundation is receiving applications for their predoctoral, dissertation and postdoctoral fellowships.

Faculty May 18, 2023
Vanessa Cruz Nichols, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, College of Arts and Sciences
Vanessa Cruz Nichols, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Vanessa Cruz Nichols, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, was recently awarded a 2023-2024 Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. This fellowship will allow her to work on her upcoming book Catalyzing Political Action Beyond Threats: Latinxs Rising to the Challenge with Messages of Peril and Promise. This fellowship is sponsored by the Ford Foundation and administered by the Fellowships Office of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Ford postdoctoral fellowships are highly competitive and awarded to early career assistant professors—only 24 postdoctoral fellowship were awarded this year. This upcoming year is the final year the Ford Foundation is receiving applications for their predoctoral, dissertation and postdoctoral fellowships.

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Arts and Humanities Faculty Featured Grants Law and Policy Faculty and Staff
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Assistant Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Ben Kravitz
Arts and Humanities,Global,Science and Technology

Climate scientist Prof. Ben Kravitz selected to join prestigious International Commission on Climate

College of Arts + Sciences  
JP Gerdt
Arts and Humanities,Health and Wellness,Science and Technology

IU Chemistry Professor J.P. Gerdt named Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar, awarded $100,000 research grant

College of Arts + Sciences  