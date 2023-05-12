Skip to main content
Biology department researchers make strides in understanding powerful bacteria impacting millions globally

Irene Newton and MaryAnn Martin’s research, currently in review, for the first time shows interactions between host proteins and those secreted by Wolbachia: a genus of bacteria that’s being used to control the spread of Dengue.

Irene Garcia Newton, professor in the Department of Biology, College of Arts and Sciences
More than 50 million people worldwide fall ill with Dengue Fever each year. A simple bite from an infected mosquito can leave you with lethargy, fever, and a rash, and upon second infection, possibly deadly bleeding and shock. One of the most common strategies for controlling the spread of Dengue is modifying mosquitos to make them unable to carry the virus. One way to do this is using a type of bacteria called Wolbachia.

