IU College of Arts and Sciences announces new endowed professorship

The Indiana University College of Arts and Sciences announced today the creation of a new endowed professorship: The Michael Henry Heim Chair in Central and East European Letters, which will be housed in the College’s Department of Slavic and East European Languages and Cultures. The position was created and endowed by Priscilla Heim in honor of her late husband, an eminent literary scholar, translator, and teacher.

May 4, 2023
Michael Henry Heim
Michael Henry Heim

Arts and Humanities Awards and Honors
