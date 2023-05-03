Skip to main content
IU Geology professor awarded prestigious Leverhulme Visiting Professorship at the University of Cambridge

Chen Zhu, a globally recognized geologist and professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences within the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington, will join the University of Cambridge as a Leverhulme Visiting Professor for part of 2023 and 2024.

Faculty May 3, 2023
Chen Zhu, professor, Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

Each year, the Leverhulme Trust, a private foundation in the United Kingdom, supports UK institutions in inviting an eminent senior professor from overseas to bring novel expertise and enhance the skills and knowledge of academic staff and students in an underrepresented area in the UK. Zhu will bring his expertise in modeling the chemical reactions between carbon dioxide, water, and minerals in geology-based net-zero emission and negative emission strategies.

