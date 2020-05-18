2020 Goldwater Scholar: Joshua Beeler

Joshua Beeler, Chemistry

Joshua Beeler, from Kokomo, Indiana, is majoring in chemistry and working on a project developing electrode materials. He especially appreciates the freedom he has to run experiments. The graduate student he works with “gives me the big picture, but he leaves it up to me to find my own way. It’s a cool experience,” Beeler says.

Beeler also worked under the guidance of Dennis Peters, the beloved Herman T. Briscoe Professor of Chemistry who passed away on April 13, 2020, a few days short of his 83rd birthday.

Beeler came to IU as a pre-med student, but his freshman general chemistry class with Peters was transformative. “It really opened my eyes to the possibilities of analytical chemistry and all you can do with it.”

Peters felt the same high regard for Beeler. In his letter recommending Beeler for a Goldwater Scholarship, Peters wrote: “I would rank Josh among the top four or five” of all the undergraduates who had worked in his labs in his more than 57 years as a faculty member. “He is one of those rare individuals who comes along just a few times each decade,” Peters concluded.

Beeler hopes to go to graduate school to specialize in analytical chemistry and then to be a research professor with his own lab. He’s already prepared a pitch to recruit freshmen in the same way that Peters’ class converted him. Why take chemistry? Beeler’s answer: “At best, you’ll discover that you have a passion for science and chemistry. At worst, you’ll become a more scientifically literate person. So, if Dr. Fauci goes on TV, your science background will make him easier to follow.”

