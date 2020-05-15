Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

2020 Goldwater Scholar: Elizabeth Dietrich

Elizabeth Dietrich, from Crown Point, Indiana, has a double major in computer science and mathematics. She knows exactly where her passion lies: “I’m most interested in biological systems that aren’t easily amenable to experimentation, to gain a better understanding of how to combat human disease.” Beginning the summer before her freshman year, she has worked in several labs at IU, including a computational cancer lab that now works on a COVID-19 model.

Research Students May 15, 2020
Elizabeth Dietrich, Mathematics and Computer Science
Elizabeth Dietrich, Mathematics and Computer Science

Elizabeth Dietrich, from Crown Point, Indiana, has a double major in computer science and mathematics. She knows exactly where her passion lies: “I’m most interested in biological systems that aren’t easily amenable to experimentation, to gain a better understanding of how to combat human disease.” Beginning the summer before her freshman year, she has worked in several labs at IU, including a computational cancer lab that now works on a COVID-19 model.

Currently Dietrich works with physics professor Sima Setayeshgar to look at proteins inside a bacterial cell. “We create computer models so that we can run simulations very fast to see how proteins are located inside the cell,” she explains. “I mostly work directly with Professor Setayeshgar. It’s great.” The research involves partial differential equations as well as computer models, so it combines both of Dietrich’s interests.

Setayeshgar says that Dietrich’s project lies at the intersection of physics and applied mathematics. And she adds that “Liz was not intimidated by the fact that she had to venture outside of her comfort zone when it came to learning about the underlying biochemistry.”

Like the other Goldwater scholarship recipients, Dietrich hopes one day to teach at a university and to lead her own research team. Her next step will be earning a Ph.D. in applied mathematics.

“Liz was not intimidated by the fact that she had to venture outside of her comfort zone when it came to learning about the underlying biochemistry.”

Sima Setayeshgar, professor of Biophysics

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight Arts and Humanities Awards and Honors Natural and Mathematical Sciences Research Students
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Jack Rosswurm
Arts and Humanities,Global

European Studies M.A. interns for Baltic advocacy org

College of Arts + Sciences  
Koji Chavez, Assistant Professor of Sociology
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation

IU Prof. Chavez: Hiring pressures to diversify influencing patterns of discrimination in unexpected ways

College of Arts + Sciences  