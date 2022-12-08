Skip to main content
College of Arts + Sciences Indiana University

In Problems of Lexicography, Professor Adams explores how a group of academics who came together at IU in 1960 influenced the world

A new book by Michael Adams, Problems in Lexicography: A Critical / Historical Edition (Indiana University Press), shows how a group of academics who studied the making of dictionaries convened at IU in 1960 to produce a work that continues to inform and influence the profession and the field of linguistics today.

Faculty Dec 8, 2022
Michael Adams, Provost Professor and chair, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences
Michael Adams, Provost Professor and chair, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Problems in Lexicography: A Critical / Historical Edition by Michael Adams Problems in Lexicography: A Critical / Historical Edition by Michael Adams

A new book by Michael Adams, Problems in Lexicography: A Critical / Historical Edition (Indiana University Press), shows how a group of academics who studied the making of dictionaries convened at IU in 1960 to produce a work that continues to inform and influence the profession and the field of linguistics today.

Adams, the Provost Professor of English and the chair of the Department of English within the College of Arts and Sciences, studies the English language and specializes in the history, theory, and practice of lexicography—the practice of writing dictionaries. And in 2019, as he was organizing the Dictionary Society of North America Conference in his Ballantine Hall office at IU, “My eyes landed on my tattered [1962] copy of the Problems in Lexicography,” Adams said. “And I thought, wow! This is an IU Bicentennial story.”

Explore media resources

Filed under:

Spotlight Arts and Humanities Faculty Faculty and Staff Publication
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Daniel Herz
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation

From Plato to profits

College of Arts + Sciences  
Arts and Humanities,Science and Technology

Back to the basics and the basics of backs: researchers study the evolution of mammalian spines

College of Arts + Sciences  